Boat belonging to local missing person found in Azores archipelago

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities from São Jorge Island in Azores contacted the Carolina Beach Police Department after finding a boat registered to a man who went missing in Carolina Beach according to a town press release. Azores is an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic and an autonomous region of Portugal.

Joseph Matthew Johnson was declared missing on November 27, 2021 and was last seen on November 22 leaving on his 19-foot center console SeaCraft fishing boat. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has strawberry blonde hair. Despite a lengthy search lasting 53 hours and surveying about 7,498 square miles, the Coast Guard crews couldn’t locate him.

On June 24, authorities from Sao Jorge Island contacted the CBPD about boat with a hull number registered to a 2006 Clearwater boat belonging to Joseph Matthew Johnson. Johnson himself has not been located.

Now, Portuguese authorities are working with the CBPD to gather evidence and information to attempt to find Johnson. In a press release, the CBPD thanked National Missing and Unidentified Persons for their help in the search for Johnson and for connecting them with Portuguese authorities.

The town asks anybody with information about Joseph Matthew Johnson to contact 911 or the CPBD at 910-458-2540.

