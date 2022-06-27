Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

A 4th of July cookout will cost you 17% more this year, survey finds

A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17%...
A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.(Sisoje/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans will have to dig even deeper into their pockets to celebrate this Fourth of July.

The American Farm Bureau Federation released a new survey Monday that found an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.

They report says feeding 10 guests, on average, will cost nearly $70 this year, an increase of about $10 from 2021.

The biggest price jumps come from beef products. Two pounds of beef can cost 36% more than they did last year.

Chicken, lemonade and potato salad have also seen an incline in prices.

Experts blame inflation, supply chain issues, and the war on Ukraine for the increased costs.

But not everything costs more – the prices for potato chips, cheese, and strawberries have actually gone down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington
Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
Abandoned boats creating problems on the water
44-year-old Carolina Beach resident Joseph Matthew Johnson was declared missing on November 27,...
Boat belonging to local missing person found in Azores archipelago
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Greenfield Street
WPD identifies victim in fatal shooting on S. 11th Street
As a precaution, the sheriff’s office’s E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team responded to...
Sheriff’s office: ‘Suspicious package’ near courthouse turns out to be trash

Latest News

Students get lunch of homemade pizza and Caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate...
Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
Michael Early Kelly, seen here in early 2018, would eventually plead guilty to over 50 charges,...
Judge to consider NHCS’ request for delay in teacher sex abuse trial
A CEO killed was the first homicide in Fairfax City, Virginia, since July 2008.
CEO’s killing marks this city’s first homicide since 2008