Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area Sunday morning, reports say.

The shooting happened at a venue hosting a large rave party around 12:45 a.m., ABC reported.

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.

There are no suspects in the shooting.

