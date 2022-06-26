Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: calm start to the week, growing rain chances to end June

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Sunday. Your First Alert Forecast features ample sunshine amid a few passing clouds throughout the course of the day. Highs should climb to the seasonable upper 80s, with 90s mixing in on the mainland.

Regrettably for your lawn & garden and from a drought standpoint, rain and storms will struggle to overcome the dominance of high pressure to the north. Please irrigate responsibly, and as directed. However, those looking to capitalize on being outside should find this time to be rather enjoyable. Just remember the sunscreen and breaks from the heat amid taxing outdoor activities.

Your planning forecast features growing chances for rain later this week as a cold front stalls across the Carolinas. Temperatures should hover near seasonable levels with no big heat waves in sight.

You can see the numbers for the Wilmington Zone right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics are mainly quiet, but the National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave off the African coast which has a good chance to develop later this week. Another tropical low could develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico late in the week. Vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year, so check out wect.com/hurricane for everything you need to stay ahead of the next storm.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

