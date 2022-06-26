Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The last thing you would imagine someone doing to their boat is ditching it. But in southeastern North Carolina, abandoned boats are becoming a bigger problem for folks navigating the waters.

One boat in particular is making travel on the intercoastal waterway very tough. A sailboat that was stopped and anchored about a month ago by its owner has began listing after being left.

The sailboat has been leaking contents into the waterway and it has drifted onto local docks. Captain Ryan Saporito says this problem is reoccurring “Unfortunately, you know they clean them up in one spot and then all of a sudden, another 4 or 5 get dumped here”.

He also said these boats get removed from the water from contract work done by salvage companies, but there are at least 4 boats ahead of this one on the list to be towed.

