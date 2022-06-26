Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water

Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The last thing you would imagine someone doing to their boat is ditching it. But in southeastern North Carolina, abandoned boats are becoming a bigger problem for folks navigating the waters.

One boat in particular is making travel on the intercoastal waterway very tough. A sailboat that was stopped and anchored about a month ago by its owner has began listing after being left.

The sailboat has been leaking contents into the waterway and it has drifted onto local docks. Captain Ryan Saporito says this problem is reoccurring “Unfortunately, you know they clean them up in one spot and then all of a sudden, another 4 or 5 get dumped here”.

He also said these boats get removed from the water from contract work done by salvage companies, but there are at least 4 boats ahead of this one on the list to be towed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Parents speak out after Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
The Brunswick County seal.
Fox that attacked two people in Brunswick County tested positive for rabies
Rally at Wow
Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade
Tim Russell, protesting Pride storytime event at Pine Valley Library on Tuesday.
Protester at children’s library event speaks about why he was there

Latest News

Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Greenfield Street
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Greenfield Street after 20-year-old found dead
Coast Guard Auxiliary gives safe boating tips ahead of Memorial Day.
Coast Guard auxiliary hosts boating safety course
Shooting
17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington
After a controversial overturn of Roe v Wade, protestors gathered in downtown Wilmington on...
Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade