Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a controversial overturn of Roe v Wade, protestors gathered in downtown Wilmington on Friday night to share their disapproval.

The group, Women Organizing for Wilmington (WOW), held the protest on the steps of Thalian Hall.

“I was glad to be able to have a safe, effective abortion and respective care here and privacy for that,” said Rally Participant Marla Barthen.

She says, she has never publicly shared her story until Friday’s ruling. She had an abortion in North Carolina in her 40′s, after doctors told her that she was at high risk for health concerns.

“I think maybe, more of us who’ve had that experience probably need to step up and say this is what we appreciate about being in North Carolina,” she says. “That this was a place that we can’t get that done.”

Hundreds of people showed up to share their frustrations, even taking the protest to the streets of downtown.

“Women weren’t allowed to have their own bank accounts or credit cards until the 70′s,” said Participant Harmony Hitchner. “Taking away our rights to abortions is really going to negatively affect women of all classes.”

People from all races and backgrounds got up to speak Friday night, raising signs, and some even wore costumes.

“Our outfits are based off The Handmaid’s Tale,” said Aria Harris. “It’s a thriller dystopian of women’s rights being taken away, and just being forced to have children. And overall, it’s like complete submission towards men.”

Even though Governor Roy Cooper says he will protect the rights of women in North Carolina, protestors said they’re advocating for women in other states who lost that choice.

“That’s important is the kind of care that we get and the quality of care that we get,” said Marla Barthen. “So yeah, I’m all for us keeping it safe and protected here in North Carolina.”

No counter protestors were seen at the rally on Friday night.

