First Alert Forecast: pleasantly warm for final June weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Jun. 24, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features ample sunshine amid a few passing clouds Saturday and Sunday. Highs should climb to the seasonable upper 80s, with 90s mixing in on the mainland.

Regrettably for your lawn & garden and from a drought sandpoint, ran and storms will struggle to overcome the dominance of high pressure to the north. Please irrigate responsibly, and as directed. However, those looking to capitalize on being outside should find this time to be rather enjoyable. Just remember the sunscreen and breaks from the heat amid taxing outdoor activities.

Your planning forecast features growing chances for rain next week as a cold front stalls across the Carolinas. Temperatures should hover near seasonable levels with no big heat waves in sight.

You can see the numbers for the Wilmington Zone right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics are mainly quiet, but the National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave off the African coast which has a good chance to develop next week. Vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year, so check out wect.com/hurricane for everything you need to stay ahead of the next storm.

