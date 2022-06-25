Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Coast Guard auxiliary hosts boating safety course

Coast Guard Auxiliary gives safe boating tips ahead of Memorial Day.
Coast Guard Auxiliary gives safe boating tips ahead of Memorial Day.(wrdw)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With people from all over flocking to southeastern North Carolina during summer time, water safety is vital. In Oak Island, the Coast Guard Auxiliary hosted a boating safety course.

This course is mandated by law if you operate a boat with more than 10 horsepower AND if you were born on or after January 1, 1988. The importance of boating safety has skyrocketed in recent months with this year seeing record highs for boating accidents and fatalities.

One common mistake boaters make is “people have a tendency to go out on a nice day but those nice days are the ones that end up getting people more in trouble. Even more often than they will when it’s choppy, that’s statistically proven” says Flotilla 10-5′s Public Educator Dawn Smith.

The course facilitated by Smith also showed boaters knowledge like using a flare and rules for skiiers.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Parents speak out after Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
Tim Russell, protesting Pride storytime event at Pine Valley Library on Tuesday.
Protester at children’s library event speaks about why he was there
Lacey Leanne McElveen
S.C. woman accused of trying to take bank customer’s bag before ramming box truck into Brunswick Co. deputy’s vehicle
The Brunswick County seal.
Fox that attacked two people in Brunswick County tested positive for rabies
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”

Latest News

Shooting
17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington
After a controversial overturn of Roe v Wade, protestors gathered in downtown Wilmington on...
Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade
Rally at Wow
Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade
DA Leadership Academy mock trial on Friday
Teenagers take part in District Attorney’s leadership academy