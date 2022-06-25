Coast Guard auxiliary hosts boating safety course

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With people from all over flocking to southeastern North Carolina during summer time, water safety is vital. In Oak Island, the Coast Guard Auxiliary hosted a boating safety course.

This course is mandated by law if you operate a boat with more than 10 horsepower AND if you were born on or after January 1, 1988. The importance of boating safety has skyrocketed in recent months with this year seeing record highs for boating accidents and fatalities.

One common mistake boaters make is “people have a tendency to go out on a nice day but those nice days are the ones that end up getting people more in trouble. Even more often than they will when it’s choppy, that’s statistically proven” says Flotilla 10-5′s Public Educator Dawn Smith.

The course facilitated by Smith also showed boaters knowledge like using a flare and rules for skiiers.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.