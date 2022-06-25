17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of N. 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Novant NHRMC and is listed in stable condition.

WPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more details.

