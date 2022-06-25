Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington

Shooting
Shooting(WGCL)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of N. 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Novant NHRMC and is listed in stable condition.

WPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Parents speak out after Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
Tim Russell, protesting Pride storytime event at Pine Valley Library on Tuesday.
Protester at children’s library event speaks about why he was there
Lacey Leanne McElveen
S.C. woman accused of trying to take bank customer’s bag before ramming box truck into Brunswick Co. deputy’s vehicle
The Brunswick County seal.
Fox that attacked two people in Brunswick County tested positive for rabies
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”

Latest News

After a controversial overturn of Roe v Wade, protestors gathered in downtown Wilmington on...
Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade
Rally at Wow
Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade
DA Leadership Academy mock trial on Friday
Teenagers take part in District Attorney’s leadership academy
“It’s left some businesses struggling this summer,” Daphane Cole, owner of New Elements...
Street closures in downtown Wilmington causes issues for business owners