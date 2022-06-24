Wilmington celebrates Pride Month with proclamation from city leaders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo joined a crowd on the steps of City Hall Friday to sign this year’s Pride Month proclamation.

“This is a community that is about diversity and inclusion and I just wanted to share it with all of the citizens that showed up here today how important those citizens are to our community and let them know that the mayor and the city council and the city government stands behind them,” Saffo said.

The city says the proclamation is a sign of Wilmington’s commitment to inclusivity and to being a supportive community. Saffo says he’s encouraged to see so many people supporting pride month in Wilmington each year.

“People coming in and expressing their passion and their views and they want their community to be abrasive and to be inclusive and this shows, to me as the mayor of the city, how important this is to our citizens,” he said.

