Street closures in downtown Wilmington causes issues for business owners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Summer is the busy season in southeastern North Carolina, and Beaches and downtowns fill during these months, marking it as the most profitable time for local businesses.

Unfortunately, street closures in the heart of downtown Wilmington have halted what typically would be booming business for certain shop owners, such as New Element’s Gallery.

“It’s left some businesses struggling this summer,” Daphane Cole, owner of New Elements Gallery at 271 North Front Street, said. “(It’s) cutting down on foot traffic and sales.”

On Front street, from Walnut to Chestnut streets, the City of Wilmington has this strip of road closed off due to road and sidewalk upgrades, as well as the Utility Authority working on water and sewer lines under the roads.

This is a part of a $3.5 million dollar voter-approved project that is scheduled to wrap up in September.

