Rep. Murphy votes against Senate gun bill heading to Biden’s desk

Congressman Greg Murphy responds to Zelenskyy's address to Congress on Wednesday.
Congressman Greg Murphy responds to Zelenskyy's address to Congress on Wednesday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy has voted against a bi-partisan gun bill heading to President Biden’s desk.

Murphy credited parts of the legislation that was crafted in the Senate, like improvements to school safety and mental health support.

The congressman said he voted against the bill though because he believes it infringes too much on the Second Amendment.

“There are far too many unacceptable poison pills in this bill – including red flag laws which deny due process and deprive Americans of their Second Amendment rights. The legislation also needlessly singles out law-abiding adults under the age of 21 by imposing unfair waiting periods and imposing heightened scrutiny. To address mass violence, we must enforce our laws as written, address the mental health crisis in America, and prosecute violent crime – not punish law-abiding American gunowners. I swore an oath to defend the Constitution, and I will always protect your right to keep and bear arms.”

The Senate bill was created following the killing of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last month, and the killing of 10 Black shoppers days earlier in Buffalo, New York.

