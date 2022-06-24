Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Patio umbrellas recalled after reports of catching fire

The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck...
The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top.(CPSC)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A nationwide recall has been issued for SunVilla patio umbrellas after reports of them catching fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes all 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrellas sold from Costco from December 2020 through May 2022.

The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top.

SunVilla has received several reports of the battery overheating, including three instances of solar panels catching fire while charging the AC adapter indoors.

There have been two reports of the umbrellas catching fire when the puck overheated while attached to the umbrella.

Anyone with the umbrella should remove the solar panel puck from the top of the umbrella and store it out of the sun. Do not charge the puck with the AC adapter.

The umbrellas and solar pucks can be returned to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund. Consumers can also contact SunVilla for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Parents speak out after Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
Lacey Leanne McElveen
S.C. woman accused of trying to take bank customer’s bag before ramming box truck into Brunswick Co. deputy’s vehicle
Tim Russell, protesting Pride storytime event at Pine Valley Library on Tuesday.
Protester at children’s library event speaks about why he was there
Makayla has a broken leg and abrasions all over her face and body.
‘You didn’t even stop to make sure my daughter was safe or alive:’ WPD looking for suspect in hit and run that injured teen
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”

Latest News

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
House moves toward sending gun violence compromise to Biden
According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says
A dog in Colorado sacrificed her life to keep her family safe from a mountain lion.
Hero dog dies after protecting children from mountain lion attack
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans