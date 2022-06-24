Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Officials: Bear dies trapped in car at temperatures possibly above 140 degrees

Officials said a bear died after getting trapped in a car during a heat wave in Tennessee. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials in Tennessee say a black bear died after getting stuck in a hot car this week.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the car’s owner got in a different vehicle around 10 a.m. When they returned at 6:45 p.m., they found the bear dead in the car.

WVLT reports that officials said they thought the bear got inside the car using its paws or teeth and got trapped after the door shut.

Wildlife officers said the temperature outside was above 95 degrees, meaning the car could’ve been hotter than 140 degrees.

The agency urged car owners to lock their doors, roll up their windows, and don’t leave food inside the car or even air fresheners – as all of that can attract bears.

Park officials encouraged anyone to report those breaking the rules to call 865-436-1230.

According to officials, a black bear was euthanized last week after scratching a woman and then charging another neighbor.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Parents speak out after Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
Lacey Leanne McElveen
S.C. woman accused of trying to take bank customer’s bag before ramming box truck into Brunswick Co. deputy’s vehicle
Makayla has a broken leg and abrasions all over her face and body.
‘You didn’t even stop to make sure my daughter was safe or alive:’ WPD looking for suspect in hit and run that injured teen
Car crash at US-421 and Sanders Road
Three vehicles crash at the intersection of US-421 and Sanders Road
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
N. Korea approves new frontline army duties amid tensions
Senator Bill Cassidy sends an urgent message to second amendment supporters.
Cassidy sends urgent message to second amendment supporters
Senator John Cornyn commends the Senate for coming together on pushing new gun bill. (Senate TV).
Cornyn thanks Senate for working together on gun bill
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next
Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft,...
Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft