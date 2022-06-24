Senior Connect
Lake Waccamaw issues boil water advisory

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Lake Waccamaw has issued a boil water advisory due to a leaking water main near 700 Canal Cove Road.

The advisory is issued for customers from 700 Canal Cove Road continuing to the dam at Waccamaw Shores Road and includes the Wooded Acres subdivision.

“The Division of Water Resources advised that, when water is restored, consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water,” a news release states. “Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.”

The advisory will remain in effect until further written notification is issued.

