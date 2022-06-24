Fox that attacked two people in Brunswick County tested positive for rabies

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services received notifications that a fox connected to two separate attacks in the western part of the county was captured and put down after it tested positive for rabies this week.

Both individuals involved are receiving the necessary rabies vaccinations following the incident.

Health Services and the Animal Protective Services division at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incidents further.

Per the release by the Health Services, you can take steps to to protect yourself and pets by:

Vaccinate your pets against rabies and keep the vaccinations current. All owned dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age by North Carolina rabies law

Supervise pets outdoors, and keep all pets on a leash.

Do not feed pets outdoors. Pet food attracts wildlife.

Do not feed wildlife, feral cats or feral dogs.

Secure garbage cans with wildlife-proof lids.

Leave young wildlife alone. If you find a juvenile animal that appears to need help, call a wildlife professional.

If you or a loved one is attacked by a animal who could have rabies, Health Services advises that you follow these steps:

Clean the wound well with soap and running water for 15 minutes and contact your doctor to determine if a series of rabies vaccinations will be needed.

Note the location and a description of the animal to provide to animal control.

Do not try to catch any wild animal that attacks you. Call animal control immediately to capture the animal for rabies testing.

If the animal is someone’s pet, provide the owner’s name and address to the animal control officer.

