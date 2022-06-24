Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a categorically “Summer” weekend unfolding

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast accounts for slightly cooler temperatures following the passage of a weak cold front through the Cape Fear Region from the Outer Banks. Highs will roll back to the middle and upper 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Regrettably for your lawn, garden and the on-going drought, rain chances through the short-term remain minimal. However, those looking to capitalize on being outside should find this time to be rather enjoyable. Just remember the sunscreen and breaks from the heat amid taxing outdoor activities.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics are mainly quiet, but the National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave off the African coast which may be marginally conducive for development next week. Vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

