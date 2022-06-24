Children make hundreds of homemade cards for recipients of Fran’s Fans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the seniors on the receiving end of this year’s Fran’s Fans get their relief from the heat in a box, a fan won’t be the only thing they get. They’ll also get a special card handmade by hundreds of local elementary school students.

“Children have this innate joy and motivation to make others happy,” said April Elkins, school counselor for Bradley Creek Elementary.

Elkins inspired students at Bradley Creek, Holly Tree, Masonboro, and Winter Park elementary schools to create the cards made out of construction paper. The messages are personally written by each student and adorned with different artwork.

Elkins said when she told them about Fran’s Fans, an annual event that collects fans for area seniors, she wanted to inspire empathy and kindness.

“I try to help them understand that our community has needs and there are good people helping to fill those needs,” Elkins said. “As school counselor, I try to help kids understand that they matter in this world and they can make a positive impact no matter their age. I’ve had our students at Bradley Creek make holiday cards last year for the seniors who get Meals on Wheels. That’s what inspired me to do something similar for our local seniors this summer.

“I try to be the bridge between school and community. I love helping and teaching kids to make the school, their families, and the community a better place.”

Anyone interested in donating a fan to one of the senior centers in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Bladen and Columbus counties can come out to one of the participating Lowe’s Home Improvement stores June 28-29 where the collections are taking place. Once the fan is purchased, the donor can leave it there with WECT and Lowe’s staff. The fans will be distributed the next day.

