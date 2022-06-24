Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Children make hundreds of homemade cards for recipients of Fran’s Fans

Fran’s Fans takes place June 28- 29 at participating Lowe’s Home Improvement stores
Kids from Bradley Creek, Masonboro, Winter Park and Holly Tree elementary schools made cards...
Kids from Bradley Creek, Masonboro, Winter Park and Holly Tree elementary schools made cards for seniors receiving fans from Fran's Fans(April Elkins)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the seniors on the receiving end of this year’s Fran’s Fans get their relief from the heat in a box, a fan won’t be the only thing they get. They’ll also get a special card handmade by hundreds of local elementary school students.

“Children have this innate joy and motivation to make others happy,” said April Elkins, school counselor for Bradley Creek Elementary.

Elkins inspired students at Bradley Creek, Holly Tree, Masonboro, and Winter Park elementary schools to create the cards made out of construction paper. The messages are personally written by each student and adorned with different artwork.

Elkins said when she told them about Fran’s Fans, an annual event that collects fans for area seniors, she wanted to inspire empathy and kindness.

“I try to help them understand that our community has needs and there are good people helping to fill those needs,” Elkins said. “As school counselor, I try to help kids understand that they matter in this world and they can make a positive impact no matter their age. I’ve had our students at Bradley Creek make holiday cards last year for the seniors who get Meals on Wheels. That’s what inspired me to do something similar for our local seniors this summer.

“I try to be the bridge between school and community. I love helping and teaching kids to make the school, their families, and the community a better place.”

Anyone interested in donating a fan to one of the senior centers in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Bladen and Columbus counties can come out to one of the participating Lowe’s Home Improvement stores June 28-29 where the collections are taking place. Once the fan is purchased, the donor can leave it there with WECT and Lowe’s staff. The fans will be distributed the next day.

For a list of locations, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were killed in a wreck near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night
Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Parents speak out after Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
Car crash at US-421 and Sanders Road
Three vehicles crash at the intersection of US-421 and Sanders Road

Latest News

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
S.C. woman accused of trying to take bank customer’s bag before ramming box truck into...
S.C. woman accused of trying to take bank customer’s bag before ramming box truck into Brunswick Co.
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
The case was confirmed by the State Laboratory of Public Health.
Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.