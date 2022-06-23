Senior Connect
Uvalde mayor calls on elementary school to be demolished

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (CNN) – The mayor of Uvalde, Texas said the elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in May will be demolished.

“It’s my understanding and I had this discussion with the superintendent -- that school will be demolished. You could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back to that school. Ever,” Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

The decision comes as McLaughlin slammed those leading the investigation, saying he hasn’t been briefed on how it’s going.

He also accused the Department of Public Safety of making misleading statements to help distance the actions of the state troopers and rangers who responded to the shooting.

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.

The Uvalde investigation intensifies. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

