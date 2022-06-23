S.C. woman accused of trying to take bank customer’s bag before ramming box truck into Brunswick Co. deputy’s vehicle

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A South Carolina woman is accused of trying to take a customer’s bag at a Brunswick County bank before leading law enforcement on a short chase that ended with her truck hitting a deputy’s car Wednesday.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Lacey Leanne McElveen of Moncks Corner, S.C., was taking into custody along Holden Beach Road after the pursuit.

Officials say the incident started at the First United Bank located at 3178 Holden Beach Road in Shallotte. McElveen is accused of attempting to grab a customer’s bag after McElveen tried to use a stolen debit card at the ATM.

She then fled the scene in a Budget Rental box truck and led the law enforcement on a short pursuit.

According to an arrest warrant, McElveen is accused of ramming the box truck into the front of a deputy’s car.

McElveen has been charged with:

operating a motor vehicle while license revoked

reckless driving with wanton disregard

fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle

assault with a deadly weapon against a government official

financial card theft

attempted common law robbery

