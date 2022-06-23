Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

S.C. woman accused of trying to take bank customer’s bag before ramming box truck into Brunswick Co. deputy’s vehicle

Lacey Leanne McElveen
Lacey Leanne McElveen(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A South Carolina woman is accused of trying to take a customer’s bag at a Brunswick County bank before leading law enforcement on a short chase that ended with her truck hitting a deputy’s car Wednesday.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Lacey Leanne McElveen of Moncks Corner, S.C., was taking into custody along Holden Beach Road after the pursuit.

Officials say the incident started at the First United Bank located at 3178 Holden Beach Road in Shallotte. McElveen is accused of attempting to grab a customer’s bag after McElveen tried to use a stolen debit card at the ATM.

She then fled the scene in a Budget Rental box truck and led the law enforcement on a short pursuit.

According to an arrest warrant, McElveen is accused of ramming the box truck into the front of a deputy’s car.

McElveen has been charged with:

  • operating a motor vehicle while license revoked
  • reckless driving with wanton disregard
  • fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle
  • assault with a deadly weapon against a government official
  • financial card theft
  • attempted common law robbery

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were killed in a wreck near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night
Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Faircloth was on the way to a friend’s house in Wilmington when he saw the cars involved in the...
‘I wish I could help save her:’ witness describes aftermath of deadly accident
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
Car crash at US-421 and Sanders Road
Three vehicles crash at the intersection of US-421 and Sanders Road
Makayla has a broken leg and abrasions all over her face and body.
‘You didn’t even stop to make sure my daughter was safe or alive:’ WPD looking for suspect in hit and run that injured teen

Latest News

Brunswick County administrative building
Brunswick County approves budget, bonds to pay for new facility
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
Whiteville City Hall
Columbus County announces first annual veterans’ celebration parade
Parents and children participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson at the Bryan Aquatic...
Local organizations are holding the World’s Largest Swim Lesson across Wilmington