Port City United opens call center to connect people in need with local resources

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has opened a 24/7 call center to connect the community with local resources.

“Our staff knows this community. We know the service providers in our area and what they can do. Our goal is to make sure those who call us know they’ve reached out to a confidential place where they can get connected to the help they need quickly,” said PCU Connect supervisor Rashad Gattison in the announcement.

People in need of food, housing, mental health resources or any other community support are encouraged to call the line. PCU Connect is confidential and can be reached at 910-798-4444.

“In our strategic plan, we outline clearly that we want individuals to connect with comprehensive solutions that don’t just address their problems short-term, but help them sustain the ability to be successful in the long run, steering them away from the need to use violence. PCU Connect is the first place to go that can help make that happen,” said PCU Director Cedric Harrison.

You can learn more about Port City United on their website. You can also follow them on Facebook, where they recently highlighted the City of Wilmington career fair, which you can learn more about by calling PCU Connect at 910-798-4444.

The line is not an emergency line; anyone with a life-threatening or medical emergency should call 911 and anyone experiencing a mental health crisis should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.