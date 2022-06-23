Senior Connect
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse

FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. Attorneys for the families who lost relatives or homes in last year’s collapse of a Florida condominium tower that killed 98 people finalized a $1 billion settlement on Friday, May 27, 2022.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A judge gave final approval Thursday to a settlement topping $1 billion for victims of the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building that killed 98 people, one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history.

The decision by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman came a day before the one-year anniversary of the Champlain Towers South disaster in the Miami suburb of Surfside. The judge described the settlement as a “remarkable result,” praising the dozens of lawyers involved for averting what could have been years of litigation with no sure outcome.

The bulk of the $1.02 billion total will go to people who lost family members in the collapse of the 12-story building. About $100 million is earmarked for legal fees, and $96 million set aside for owners who lost one of the 136 units in the building.

No victims filed objections to the settlement or decided to opt out, said court-appointed receiver Michael Goldberg. Several people who lost family members or property said in court Thursday that they are grateful for such a swift conclusion to a horrific experience.

Raysa Rodriguez, who survived the collapse in a ninth-floor unit that was initially left intact, had nothing but praise for the outcome.

“You have no idea what a relief this is to me personally,” Rodriguez said. “I am so exhausted. I just want this to be done. I want these souls to rest.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

