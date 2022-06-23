Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rolling back soon

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a weak cold front backing into the Cape Fear Region from the Outer Banks. Expect high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s Thursday afternoon to roll back to the middle and upper 80s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

In the exchange, odds for a passing shower or locally heavy storm will grow to a respectable 30% by Thursday afternoon and evening. Keep an eye to the northern or western sky and your WECT Weather App! Behind the front, rain chances will shrink to 10% or less for most of the weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics are quiet, but vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

