First Alert Forecast: temperatures rolling back soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a weak cold front backing into the Cape Fear Region from the Outer Banks. Expect high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s Thursday afternoon to roll back to the middle and upper 80s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Isolated storms and a low to moderate risk of rip currents notwithstanding, the long string of decent / good beach days will continue Thursday. Air temperatures ought to peak in the 80s to around 90 - just a touch cooler than the mainland. Surf's still around 80 :) pic.twitter.com/nDNp82C9Ee — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) June 23, 2022

In the exchange, odds for a passing shower or locally heavy storm will grow to a respectable 30% by Thursday afternoon and evening. Keep an eye to the northern or western sky and your WECT Weather App! Behind the front, rain chances will shrink to 10% or less for most of the weekend.

Early Thursday morning: spotty showers and storms. Thursday afternoon and evening will have a continued chance thereof: 30-40%. Friday and the weekend continue to trend dry with 0-10% rain chances for most hours. Irrigate conservatively, friends! pic.twitter.com/kIzHBeaHK9 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) June 23, 2022

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics are quiet, but vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

