Dublin issues water and system pressure advisory

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Dublin Water System has issued a water and system pressure advisory as of Thursday, June 23, due to a water main break that will cause periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

The Division of Environmental Health advises consumers to boil all water used for human consumption, such as drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing hands, or use bottled water instead.

Boiling water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms.

Customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever they can until the advisory is lifted.

