Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dublin issues water and system pressure advisory

The Division of Environmental Health advises consumers to boil all water used for human...
The Division of Environmental Health advises consumers to boil all water used for human consumption, such as drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing hands, or use bottled water instead.(Pexels.com)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Dublin Water System has issued a water and system pressure advisory as of Thursday, June 23, due to a water main break that will cause periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

The Division of Environmental Health advises consumers to boil all water used for human consumption, such as drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing hands, or use bottled water instead.

Boiling water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms.

Customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever they can until the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were killed in a wreck near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night
Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Parents speak out after Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
Car crash at US-421 and Sanders Road
Three vehicles crash at the intersection of US-421 and Sanders Road

Latest News

Experts at New Hanover County Arboretum highlight one of the most popular fruits of the spring...
Cape Fear Gardening: Pollinators that can keep your garden healthy
Great White Shark
“They’re not really out there looking for us:” Research shows sharks swimming closer to shore
Tim Russell, protesting Pride storytime event at Pine Valley Library on Tuesday.
Protester at children’s library event speaks about why he was there
Boil water notice
Boil water advisory sent after water quality issues arise in Columbus County