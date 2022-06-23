Columbus County announces first annual veterans’ celebration parade

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County and the City of Whiteville have announced their first annual Veterans’ Celebration Parade in downtown Whiteville.

The parade will take place on November 12 at 10 a.m. Per a county release:

“If you are a veteran or support our veterans, please plan to attend. Additional details concerning the parade will be released in the future. If you have questions concerning the parade, please contact Gail Edwards at 910-640-6630 or Hal Lowder at 910-642-8046, ext. 2004.”

