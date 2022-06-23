Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Columbus County announces first annual veterans’ celebration parade

Whiteville City Hall
Whiteville City Hall(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County and the City of Whiteville have announced their first annual Veterans’ Celebration Parade in downtown Whiteville.

The parade will take place on November 12 at 10 a.m. Per a county release:

“If you are a veteran or support our veterans, please plan to attend.  Additional details concerning the parade will be released in the future.  If you have questions concerning the parade, please contact Gail Edwards at 910-640-6630 or Hal Lowder at 910-642-8046, ext. 2004.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were killed in a wreck near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night
Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Faircloth was on the way to a friend’s house in Wilmington when he saw the cars involved in the...
‘I wish I could help save her:’ witness describes aftermath of deadly accident
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
According to a Twitter post from the NCSHP, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at...
State Highway Patrol seeking help in fatal hit-and-run case
Car crash at US-421 and Sanders Road
Three vehicles crash at the intersection of US-421 and Sanders Road

Latest News

Parents and children participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson at the Bryan Aquatic...
Local organizations are holding the World’s Largest Swim Lesson across Wilmington
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
Port City United Connect 910-798-4444
Port City United opens call center to connect people in need with local resources
According to the WPD, the incident happened in the 800 block of S. College Road shortly before...
‘You didn’t even stop to make sure my daughter was safe or alive:’ WPD looking for suspect in hit and run that injured teen