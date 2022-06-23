Senior Connect
Three vehicles crash at the intersection of US-421 and Sanders Road

Car crash at US-421 and Sanders Road
Car crash at US-421 and Sanders Road(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE GROVE, N.C. (WECT) - First responders have responded to a car crash involving a SUV, a truck and a Corvette at the intersection of US-421. and Sanders Road that occurred around 8:45-8:50 p.m..

Officials have stated a few people have been taken to the hospital, but the number and their condition is currently unknown.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details are obtained.

