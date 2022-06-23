Three vehicles crash at the intersection of US-421 and Sanders Road

MYRTLE GROVE, N.C. (WECT) - First responders have responded to a car crash involving a SUV, a truck and a Corvette at the intersection of US-421. and Sanders Road that occurred around 8:45-8:50 p.m..

Officials have stated a few people have been taken to the hospital, but the number and their condition is currently unknown.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details are obtained.

