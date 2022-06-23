Cape Fear Gardening: Pollinators that can keep your garden healthy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In this week’s episode of Cape Fear Gardening, we show how supporting pollinators can keep your garden healthy.

A pollinator is any insect or even an animal that moves pollen from the male to the female parts of the flower for reproduction.

One out of every three bites of food that you eat are dependent upon pollinators, so it is important for everyone to provide a habitat for them.

Check out the video to find out more.

