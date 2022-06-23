Senior Connect
Calabash Fire Department welcomes new chief Keith McGee

McGee previously served as chief of the Fire Department in Apex, North Carolina, for nearly eight years. His career started in 1987 when he first started as a teenage volunteer with the Champion Volunteer Fire Department.(Calabash Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department has announced that Keith McGee will replace Randall Bork as Chief of the department on Friday, July 1.

McGee previously served as chief of the Fire Department in Apex, North Carolina, for nearly eight years. His career started in 1987 when he first started as a teenage volunteer with the Champion Volunteer Fire Department.

He was an accomplished chief when he served in Apex, opening a new fire station in, adding a second staffed aerial apparatus, doubling the total amount of full-time staff members and increasing the apparatus staffing, more than doubling the budget, and improving the ISO rating for the Town of Apex from a Class 3 to a Class 1.

McGee then went on to serve 23 years with the City of Rocky Mount Fire Department, where he worked as a firefighter, fire captain, battalion chief, and finally as a division chief.

Additionally, McGee is a certified EMT-Basic, fire officer IV, fire instructor, and fire inspector. He is also a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy, chief fire officer designee through the Center for Public Safety Excellence, and served as a Level 1 Peer Assessor for the Center of Public Safety Excellence for 10 years.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

