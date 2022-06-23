Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County approves budget, bonds to pay for new facility

Brunswick County administrative building
Brunswick County administrative building
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved its 2022-2023 budget during its meeting on June 20. The county also approved $5,740,000 in public improvement bonds to pay for a multi-use government facility according to a press release.

The budget has no property or sales tax rate increase and adds up to a total of $315,303,505-- an increase of 8.2% from the previous budget. The portion of funding for schools remains mostly unchanged, with the county providing 36.5% of sales and property tax revenue to schools unless that portion of the tax rate is for paying debt service.

County approves $3 million help fund Boiling Spring Lakes dam restoration
Brunswick County budget raises some water fees, but rates remain the same

The county also approved the issue of two sets of bonds sold by the Local Government Commission. For series 2022A, up to $5,740,000 in General Obligation Public Improvement bonds will be used to construct a multi-use government facility including a senior center and emergency management. For series 2022B, up to $53 million will be used for Phase III of a referendum to fund the construction of 12 classrooms at North Brunswick High School and other improvements. The bonds were approved following a public hearing at the meeting.

More funding will be coming to Brunswick Senior Resources, Inc. thanks to a $3,017,136 appropriation from the county. The funds will support five senior centers throughout the district.

The commissioners also heard a presentation on the opioid settlement funding distributed to the county: $13,609,604 between 2022 and 2038 in a special fund. Eligible projects include evidence-based addiction treatments, recovery housing, reentry programs and other strategies for assisting those affected by Opioid Use Disorder.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were killed in a wreck near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night
Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Faircloth was on the way to a friend’s house in Wilmington when he saw the cars involved in the...
‘I wish I could help save her:’ witness describes aftermath of deadly accident
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
Car crash at US-421 and Sanders Road
Three vehicles crash at the intersection of US-421 and Sanders Road
Makayla has a broken leg and abrasions all over her face and body.
‘You didn’t even stop to make sure my daughter was safe or alive:’ WPD looking for suspect in hit and run that injured teen

Latest News

Lacey Leanne McElveen
S.C. woman accused of trying to take bank customer’s bag before ramming box truck into Brunswick Co. deputy’s vehicle
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
Whiteville City Hall
Columbus County announces first annual veterans’ celebration parade
Parents and children participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson at the Bryan Aquatic...
Local organizations are holding the World’s Largest Swim Lesson across Wilmington