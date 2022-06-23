Brunswick County approves budget, bonds to pay for new facility

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved its 2022-2023 budget during its meeting on June 20. The county also approved $5,740,000 in public improvement bonds to pay for a multi-use government facility according to a press release.

The budget has no property or sales tax rate increase and adds up to a total of $315,303,505-- an increase of 8.2% from the previous budget. The portion of funding for schools remains mostly unchanged, with the county providing 36.5% of sales and property tax revenue to schools unless that portion of the tax rate is for paying debt service.

The county also approved the issue of two sets of bonds sold by the Local Government Commission. For series 2022A, up to $5,740,000 in General Obligation Public Improvement bonds will be used to construct a multi-use government facility including a senior center and emergency management. For series 2022B, up to $53 million will be used for Phase III of a referendum to fund the construction of 12 classrooms at North Brunswick High School and other improvements. The bonds were approved following a public hearing at the meeting.

More funding will be coming to Brunswick Senior Resources, Inc. thanks to a $3,017,136 appropriation from the county. The funds will support five senior centers throughout the district.

The commissioners also heard a presentation on the opioid settlement funding distributed to the county: $13,609,604 between 2022 and 2038 in a special fund. Eligible projects include evidence-based addiction treatments, recovery housing, reentry programs and other strategies for assisting those affected by Opioid Use Disorder.

