Boil water advisory sent after water quality issues arise in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Staff are repairing one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System after local contractors bored into it.

The area affected includes Tart Road customers with addresses higher than 8917, James B. White Highway North, Red Hill Road, Memory’s Corner, Plum Street, and Peach Street.

Customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water as local contractors reverse the flow of water throughout the system.

Anyone experiencing water quality issues in the area is advised to contact the afterhours telephone number, 910-770-2158.

It is recommended that water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours, and the repairs should be complete by then.

