WPD looking for suspect in hit and run that injured teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that struck a 16-year-old pedestrian Monday.

According to the WPD, the incident happened in the 800 block of S. College Road shortly before 10 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old juvenile lying in the road,” a news release states. “The suspect vehicle fled the scene after hitting the victim. The juvenile was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS with serious injuries.

“The suspect vehicle is a 2003-2008 charcoal grey Honda Pilot that is missing the right side mirror. There is also damage to the right side headlight. The suspect is a 30 to 40 year old white male with brownish-blonde hair that is receding.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

