WPD looking for suspect in hit and run that injured teen

According to the WPD, the incident happened in the 800 block of S. College Road shortly before 10 p.m.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that struck a 16-year-old pedestrian Monday.

According to the WPD, the incident happened in the 800 block of S. College Road shortly before 10 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old juvenile lying in the road,” a news release states. “The suspect vehicle fled the scene after hitting the victim. The juvenile was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS with serious injuries.

“The suspect vehicle is a 2003-2008 charcoal grey Honda Pilot that is missing the right side mirror. There is also damage to the right side headlight. The suspect is a 30 to 40 year old white male with brownish-blonde hair that is receding.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

