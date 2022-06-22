Senior Connect
Wilmington woman plans Disney trip with grandson with lottery prize

(NCEL)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Agnes Gore of Wilmington says she has a special trip in mind for her family after she won a $200,000 prize in a second-chance drawing.

“I want to take my 10-year-old grandson to Disney World,” Gore said.

Gore won the grand prize in the June 15 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. At first, she didn’t believe she really had won the prize.

“When I saw it, I just started laughing because I really didn’t believe it,” Gore said. “I know it’s for real now though.”

Gore arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday and took home $142,020 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Along with the trip to Disney World, Gore said she would like to pay some bills and save for retirement.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

