Wilmington woman plans Disney trip with grandson with lottery prize

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Agnes Gore of Wilmington says she has a special trip in mind for her family after she won a $200,000 prize in a second-chance drawing.

“I want to take my 10-year-old grandson to Disney World,” Gore said.

Gore won the grand prize in the June 15 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. At first, she didn’t believe she really had won the prize.

“When I saw it, I just started laughing because I really didn’t believe it,” Gore said. “I know it’s for real now though.”

Gore arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday and took home $142,020 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Along with the trip to Disney World, Gore said she would like to pay some bills and save for retirement.

