Wilmington City Council approves of second reading of the fiscal year budget; unanimously votes to develop senior housing for $1,850,000

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council approved the the second reading of the fiscal year budget at their meeting on Tuesday night, June 21, and it now must be adopted by June 30 of this year.

Luke Waddell was the only dissenting vote against the 6-1 vote to approve the general budget for the year.

The ordinance with regards to parking was approved with votes 4-3 after the council debated over the traffic schedule in downtown parking decks.

Previously, residents could go to downtown residents and wait ninety minutes before they had to pay for parking. Now with this ordinance passed, residents will have to pay for parking immediately at one dollar per hour.

The City also unanimously voted to use $1,850,000 to help fund and enter an agreement with BRAD Residence at Canopy Pointe to develop a 72-unit Canopy Pointe Senior Housing complex around Middle Sound Loop Road for affordable housing.

