Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington City Council approves of second reading of the fiscal year budget; unanimously votes to develop senior housing for $1,850,000

Wilmington City Council approves $1.3 million for wage increases for employees
Wilmington City Council approves $1.3 million for wage increases for employees
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council approved the the second reading of the fiscal year budget at their meeting on Tuesday night, June 21, and it now must be adopted by June 30 of this year.

Luke Waddell was the only dissenting vote against the 6-1 vote to approve the general budget for the year.

The ordinance with regards to parking was approved with votes 4-3 after the council debated over the traffic schedule in downtown parking decks.

Previously, residents could go to downtown residents and wait ninety minutes before they had to pay for parking. Now with this ordinance passed, residents will have to pay for parking immediately at one dollar per hour.

The City also unanimously voted to use $1,850,000 to help fund and enter an agreement with BRAD Residence at Canopy Pointe to develop a 72-unit Canopy Pointe Senior Housing complex around Middle Sound Loop Road for affordable housing.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three in custody following a search for four teens who were in a stolen vehicle
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
Kendrick Jihad Johnson
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in downtown Wilmington
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near...
Single-engine plane crashes in Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington, pilot rescued by Coast Guard
Riley Conner
NC Supreme Court finds effective life sentence for 15-year-old defendant unconstitutional
Pawn shop
After paying thousands on loan, woman finds out she’s no closer to getting items back from pawn shop

Latest News

Grand opening for "Do Art" Studio and Gallery is Saturday, June 25, 6-9 p.m. at Designworx in...
“It’s a dream come true”: Local art teacher opens art gallery and studio for children
Camp Lejeune
“PACT Act″ could soon become law; local veteran continues fight for justice
Wilmington Police Department hosts Demo Day for the public
Wilmington Police Department hosts Demo Day for the public
Big Dawg Productions is producing “School Girls, or the African Mean Girls” and it’s playing at...
Big Dawg Productions presents: “School Girls, or the African Mean Girls Play”