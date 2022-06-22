State Highway Patrol seeking help in fatal hit-and-run case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run case.

According to a Twitter post from the NCSHP, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night while walking on U.S. 117 near Porters Lane Road in Rocky Point.

“Investigators are searching for a dark green passenger vehicle that fled the scene,” the tweet states.

The name of the victim is being held until the next of kin can be contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-296-1311.

