South Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot and killed Tuesday. (Source: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – A deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office died after responding to a domestic incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he approached the home around 3:20 p.m.

WHNS reports he was taken to the hospital where he died around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Duane Heard, took off in a vehicle after the shooting.

Officials followed Heard and tried to stop him but said he acted like he was going to surrender before firing at deputies again.

SWAT agents and K-9 units found Heard in the woods, where he was arrested.

According to authorities, Heard was shot twice, but it is unclear when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to live.

“Deputy Aldridge’s actions day in and day out changed lives. We will miss you Austin,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

