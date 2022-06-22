Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘I wish I could help save her:’ witness describes aftermath of deadly accident

Faircloth was on the way to a friend’s house in Wilmington when he saw the cars involved in the...
Faircloth was on the way to a friend’s house in Wilmington when he saw the cars involved in the accident come to a stop after the collision.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two young people are dead after an accident caused by a wrong-way driver near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

“I know what her parents are feeling right now and I wish I could comfort them because I know what it feels like,” said Franklin Faircloth, who saw the aftermath of the accident.

Faircloth was on the way to a friend’s house in Wilmington when he saw the cars involved in the accident come to a stop after the collision. Several people, including Faircloth, jumped out of their own cars and tried ready to help in any way they could.

“There were black and white people, Mexican people out there, Hispanic people,” said Faircloth. “They were all just trying to save those poor people that got in a wreck.”

One man helped Faircloth peel open the door of the car involved, revealing the driver inside: 20-year-old Mirella Elliott.

For the next 12 minutes, Faircloth says he did CPR trying to save her life. He says others nearby told him they believed it was too late but he remained hopeful until he heard sirens in the distance and first responders arrived on the scene.

“I whispered the name of Jesus in her ear several times,” said Faircloth, who says he saw his own daughter in Elliott. “I really feel like that right there was when I really felt her respond moreso than just anything else. I think he took her home right then.”

The person in the other vehicle, 25-year-old Brandon Perry, also died in the accident.

Faircloth lost his wife to COVID not long ago and couldn’t be with her in the hospital, so this hit close to home...

“She had to die alone, but that girl last night didn’t have to and I saw to it that she didn’t,” said Faircloth.

Troopers say it was Elliott’s vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lanes that led to the accident. As for what led to her driving in those lanes, that is still under investigation.

Despite the tragic outcome, Faircloth says he wouldn’t do anything differently.

“I was thanking God this morning when I got up that he put me in the position that he did. I’d have it no other way.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three in custody following a search for four teens who were in a stolen vehicle
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
Two were killed in a wreck near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night
Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near...
Single-engine plane crashes in Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington, pilot rescued by Coast Guard
Richard Carl Blanton
Local man sentenced to 9 years in prison for kidnapping, assault
Michael Kirkum was found not guilty by a New Hanover County jury last week.
Man accused of spiking wife’s drink with meth found not guilty

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
True Blue's latest location in the South Front district is quickly becoming a popular dining...
Cape Fear Foodie: True Blue
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
According to a Twitter post from the NCSHP, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at...
State Highway Patrol seeking help in fatal hit-and-run case