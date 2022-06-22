Highway 17 north bound lanes at the Cape Fear Bridge shut down due to a wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Highway 17′s northbound lanes have been shut down at the Cape Fear Bridge due to a wreck.

Drivers are advised to take exit 421 towards the Battleship and use Isabell Holmes bridge instead.

WECT has a crew on the scene now.

There have been no fatalities or injuries confirmed as of yet, nor the cause of the accident.

This is an updating story and more details will be added.

