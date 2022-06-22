Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Highway 17 north bound lanes at the Cape Fear Bridge shut down due to a wreck

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Highway 17′s northbound lanes have been shut down at the Cape Fear Bridge due to a wreck.

Drivers are advised to take exit 421 towards the Battleship and use Isabell Holmes bridge instead.

WECT has a crew on the scene now.

There have been no fatalities or injuries confirmed as of yet, nor the cause of the accident.

This is an updating story and more details will be added.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three in custody following a search for four teens who were in a stolen vehicle
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
Kendrick Jihad Johnson
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in downtown Wilmington
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near...
Single-engine plane crashes in Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington, pilot rescued by Coast Guard
Riley Conner
NC Supreme Court finds effective life sentence for 15-year-old defendant unconstitutional
Pawn shop
After paying thousands on loan, woman finds out she’s no closer to getting items back from pawn shop

Latest News

Wilmington City Council approves $1.3 million for wage increases for employees
Wilmington City Council approves of second reading of the fiscal year budget; unanimously votes to develop senior housing for $1,850,000
Grand opening for "Do Art" Studio and Gallery is Saturday, June 25, 6-9 p.m. at Designworx in...
“It’s a dream come true”: Local art teacher opens art gallery and studio for children
Camp Lejeune
“PACT Act″ could soon become law; local veteran continues fight for justice
Wilmington Police Department hosts Demo Day for the public
Wilmington Police Department hosts Demo Day for the public