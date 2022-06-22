First Alert Forecast: heat plentiful, needed rain a bit more scarce

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a hot Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure noses in from the west. Expect temperatures to crest in the lower and middle 90s for most of the Cape Fear Region; a few far inland locales may swell into the upper 90s. Heat index values as high as the upper 90s and lower 100s should inspire you to keep your heat precautions top-of-mind and in-practice, especially if you’re working or playing hard outside.

Your seven-day forecast features modest storm chances and heat relief.

No Atlantic tropical systems appear to be brewing now, but vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year.

