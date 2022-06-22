Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tobacco makers could have to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes in the future.

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels, which would be in line with President Joe Biden’s pledge to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over 25 years.

Close to half a million Americans die every year from causes attributed to smoking.

It could take the FDA more than a year to implement the proposed changes.

During that time, the public would be asked to comment on the potential regulations during a review period.

The tobacco industry could also challenge such a regulation in court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three in custody following a search for four teens who were in a stolen vehicle
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near...
Single-engine plane crashes in Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington, pilot rescued by Coast Guard
Richard Carl Blanton
Local man sentenced to 9 years in prison for kidnapping, assault
The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has reopened
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge open again after being shut down due to a wreck
Riley Conner
NC Supreme Court finds effective life sentence for 15-year-old defendant unconstitutional

Latest News

Paola Garcia said passengers were afraid the plane would explode after catching fire at Miami...
'People start running and running': Passenger talks about plane fire after landing
RAW: Foam sprayed on plane at Miami airport
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes