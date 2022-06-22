COVID-19 vaccines now offered by Brunswick County Health Services to children six months of age

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services is now providing the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine six-month-old children and older at their main clinic in Bolivia and at their pop-up vaccination clinics.

The emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was previously authorized for use in adults 18 years of age and older, and now the FDA has amended the EUA to include the use of the vaccine for individuals 6 months through 17 years of age. The EUA for the Pfizer’s vaccine was previously authorized for use in individuals 5 years and older, and the FDA has extended its use to individuals 6 months through 4 years of age.

The size of the doses will be smaller depending on the ages of the child who receives them, with doses administered to children ages 5 to 11 years containing 10 mcg per every 0.2mL of the Moderna vaccine, while children ages 6 months to 4 years receive only 3 mcg per every 0.2mL of the Moderna vaccine doses.

“Our goal in Health Services is to protect and improve the health of our residents in Brunswick County,” Health Director Cris Harrelson said. “Many individuals have been waiting for a vaccine for infants and children to help protect them from the dangers of COVID-19. We have confidence in the FDA’s rigorous evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.”

The FDA and the CDC are using several systems in place to monitor safety concerns surrounding the vaccines, such as potential myocarditis and pericarditis, including evaluation of submitted plans from Moderna and Pfizer. Currently, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services have found no issues or serious side effects in the clinical trials for either of the vaccines.

Eligible residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine or a booster shot on the Brunswick County website here, or through the Public Health Call Line at 910-253-2339. The line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for holidays.

The Brunswick County Health Services provides free vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J/Janssen at their clinics, but those aged 6 months-17 years are only eligible for the Moderna and Pfizer versions of the vaccine.

Written permission from a parent/legal guardian is required for Brunswick County Health Services to administer vaccines to children aged 6 months to 15 years and boosters to those aged 5 to 17 years, with the Pfizer version of the booster only eligible to 5 to 11 years.

Guardians can download the consent form here.

