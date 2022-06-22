Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Attorney General Josh Stein reaches settlement over Carnival Cruise line 2019 breach

(WALA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s attorney general has reached a $1.25 million settlement after a data breach of the Florida-based cruise line Carnival.

In March 2020, Carnival publicly reported the breach of approximately 180,000 employees, with 3,139 of those being North Carolinians, after suspicious email activity the previous May. This breach included personal information like addresses, license numbers, credit or debit card numbers, and even some Social Security numbers as well.

“The ramifications of a data breach can be devastating for people whose identity and financial information is compromised and stolen,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Companies that have our personal and financial information must do everything reasonably within their power to protect it from hackers. I’m pleased that Carnival is making changes to better safeguard people’s data.”

Carnival announced the company will strengthen its training and protocol over phishing, malware, and other scams. The company also agreed to multi-factor authentication and stronger password requirements, along with independent information security assessments.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three in custody following a search for four teens who were in a stolen vehicle
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
Two were killed in a wreck near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night
Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near...
Single-engine plane crashes in Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington, pilot rescued by Coast Guard
Richard Carl Blanton
Local man sentenced to 9 years in prison for kidnapping, assault
According to a Twitter post from the NCSHP, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at...
State Highway Patrol seeking help in fatal hit-and-run case

Latest News

The Brunswick County seal.
COVID-19 vaccines now offered by Brunswick County Health Services to children six months of age
State Highway Patrol seeking help in fatal hit-and-run case
State Highway Patrol seeking help in fatal hit-and-run case
Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Novant Health
State report shows major hospital systems scored record profits during pandemic
Wilmington woman plans Disney trip with grandson with lottery prize