Wilmington Police Department hosts Demo Day for the public

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department hosted Demo Day at their headquarters at 615 Bess Street, where the public was open to see the station’s new equipment and facilities that would help keep the community safe.

On display were police helicopters, bomb squad robots and 90lb bomb suits, police jet skis, mobile command center, and mounted units using police horses.

“You have to have relationships and this is about building relationships and building bridges within our community,” Police Chief Donny Williams said. “It is very important for our modern law-enforcement agency to get out and build relationships.”

Chief Williams says that it is also important to show the community what they do aside from routine traffic stops. The parts of the department you don’t see on a daily basis, such as the hurricane vehicle or the police jet skis, are just as important to put on display.

