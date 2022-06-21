Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Police Department hosts Demo Day for the public

WPD hosts "Demo Day"
WPD hosts "Demo Day"
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department hosted Demo Day at their headquarters at 615 Bess Street, where the public was open to see the station’s new equipment and facilities that would help keep the community safe.

On display were police helicopters, bomb squad robots and 90lb bomb suits, police jet skis, mobile command center, and mounted units using police horses.

“You have to have relationships and this is about building relationships and building bridges within our community,” Police Chief Donny Williams said. “It is very important for our modern law-enforcement agency to get out and build relationships.”

Chief Williams says that it is also important to show the community what they do aside from routine traffic stops. The parts of the department you don’t see on a daily basis, such as the hurricane vehicle or the police jet skis, are just as important to put on display.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three in custody following a search for four teens who were in a stolen vehicle
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
Kendrick Jihad Johnson
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in downtown Wilmington
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near...
Single-engine plane crashes in Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington, pilot rescued by Coast Guard
Riley Conner
NC Supreme Court finds effective life sentence for 15-year-old defendant unconstitutional
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island

Latest News

Big Dawg Productions is producing “School Girls, or the African Mean Girls” and it’s playing at...
Big Dawg Productions presents: “School Girls, or the African Mean Girls Play”
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Three out of the four suspects were arrested
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
Michael Kirkum was found not guilty by a New Hanover County Jury.
Man accused of spiking wife’s drink with meth found not guilty