Trillium and RHA to reopen “The Harbor” crisis and detox center

The Harbor, a detox and crisis stabilization facility, will reopen with the help of Trillium Health.(RHA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trillium Health Resources and RHA are working together to reopen The Harbor, a facility-based crisis and medical detox center. As before, services will be available to those with and without insurance.

The Harbor, run by RHA, closed in 2021 after the property was sold to by New Hanover County to what is now Novant Health NHRMC. The location and opening date of the new facility has not been announced, but the announcement says it is near “sober living settings, medical offices, and bus stops.”

Following 6-month extension, Wilmington detox facility’s time is up

“As the full picture of those affected by the pandemic continues to come to light, mental health and substance use crisis services have never been more in need. This new facility will allow RHA to reopen The Harbor and provide treatment and hope that has been lacking,” stated Joy Futrell, CEO of Trillium in a release.

RHA will provide the facility-based crisis and detox services while Leading Into New Communities will help oversee the transitional housing. In total, the facility will have 16 beds for people in their programs.

