Single-engine plane crashes in Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington, pilot rescued by Coast Guard

Pilot involved in single engine crash rescued by Coast Guard
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near...
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington(MGN)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the FAA, A single-engine Hawker crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about 40 miles southeast of Wilmington International Airport around 5:15 p.m. Monday. Only the pilot was on board and was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

According to the FAA, after investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the agency will release that information on its web page.

The pilot has not been identified and no information was released on injuries.

