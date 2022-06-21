Senior Connect
Powerball & Mega Millions jackpots top combined $600 million

Mega Millions / Powerball
Mega Millions / Powerball(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots just keep on growing.

After no one won Monday’s jackpot drawings, both Powerball and Mega Millions have exceeded $600 million in combined value.

Mega Millions is valued at $290 million and Powerball is valued at $312 million.

The two jackpots have been in a head-to-head race and with no winner yet, their jackpot values keep rising.

“Part of the fun of this summer will be seeing how high these jackpots can go and who will win them,” Mark Michalko, North Carolina Education Lottery executive director said. “If they are not won this week, they will only get hotter.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

