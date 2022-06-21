New Hanover County beaches, pools in need of lifeguards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With summer officially here, many people are likely to hit the beach for vacation or even just an afternoon getaway.

The problem is there may not be enough lifeguards on duty to make sure everyone’s safe. As of Memorial Day, there were four out of six lifeguard positions still needing to be filled in Fort Fisher. Today, three of those four are still open.

It’s a problem a lot of areas are seeing, not just at beaches. Pools throughout New Hanover County are looking to fill positions, too. With fewer lifeguards on the stands, there’s more ground to cover for lifeguards who are working. Since those on duty are dealing with a heavier workload, there are a few things to keep in mind as you head to the beach.

“Just use some caution. I know a lot of the area beaches are kind of short-staffed and stressed out,” said Fort Fisher Recreation Area Park Ranger Jason Howard. “We’re doing the best we can, just bear that in mind. When you come visit the beach, try not to go too far.”

It’s not too late to become a lifeguard at Fort Fisher. If you’re interested, call the Fort Fisher Recreation Area at 910-458-5798.

