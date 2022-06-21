Manhunt underway off Carolina Beach Rd. for suspect; three already in custody

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A search is underway after four people jumped from a stolen vehicle in the vicinity of the Dolphin Bay subdivision. Three of the suspects are in custody while a fourth is still at large.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of the search that now includes the Dolphin Bay neighborhood and communities near the entrance to River Road from Carolina Beach Road.

Carolina Beach police received a report of a larceny in progress at 3:54 p.m., according to Sgt. C.E. Edens, public information officer for the Carolina Beach Police Department. The car the suspects were in was stolen from Charlotte. Edens says police spotted the vehicle on the Snows Cut bridge and attempted to stop the driver who crashed into a traffic sign. Four people in the vehicle jumped out and ran.

Two of the four suspects were caught early in the search. They were both caught in the Dolphin Bay neighborhood.A third was apprehended just north of N. Seabreeze, according to Edens. A search continues for the fourth suspect near River Road and Carolina Beach Rd.

Carolina Beach police, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s department, and the State Highway Patrol are involved in the search.

