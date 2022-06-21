Senior Connect
Man accused of spiking wife’s drink with meth found not guilty

Michael Kirkum was found not guilty by a New Hanover County jury last week.
Michael Kirkum was found not guilty by a New Hanover County jury last week.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was accused of spiking his wife’s drink with methamphetamines has been found not guilty.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Michael Kirkum was found not guilty of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines, delivery of methamphetamines, distribution of a food containing a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse by a New Hanover County jury last week.

The state dismissed a child abuse charge and a resisting a public officer charge.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

