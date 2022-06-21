Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

“It’s a dream come true”: Local art teacher opens art gallery and studio for children

Grand opening for "Do Art" Studio and Gallery is Saturday, June 25, 6-9 p.m. at Designworx in...
Grand opening for "Do Art" Studio and Gallery is Saturday, June 25, 6-9 p.m. at Designworx in the Cargo District(wect)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Regular Greyson has already made a name for himself. His creative art has been on display in art galleries, on sidewalks and even on billboards. He’s also the Creative Art teacher at Girls Leadership Academy, better known as GLOW. But on Saturday, Greyson will catapult his fame while realizing a dream come true. He’s opening “Do Art,” an art gallery and studio for children.

“It is a dream come true,” Greyson says. “Yes, its for children only. Adults are boring,” he says with a smile.

The studio, located in Designworx at 707 S. 16th St., is a place where kids can go for art lessons.

“Its an opportunity to be able to showcase kids work. There’s plenty of galleries where I can see beautiful seascapes and more fine art. But if I’m a kid how do I see my work represented and where do I see my work represented. And its just dope to go into an art gallery that’s just fun to be at without all the pretention that can sometimes follow with art.”

The grand opening is Saturday, June 25 from 6-10 p.m. It is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three in custody following a search for four teens who were in a stolen vehicle
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
Kendrick Jihad Johnson
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in downtown Wilmington
Pilot rescued by Coast Guard after single engine plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near...
Single-engine plane crashes in Atlantic Ocean near Wilmington, pilot rescued by Coast Guard
Riley Conner
NC Supreme Court finds effective life sentence for 15-year-old defendant unconstitutional
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island

Latest News

Water meter (File photo)
Brunswick County budget raises some water fees, but rates remain the same
HIV Testing Day Event flyer
SEEDS of Healing to hold free HIV Testing Day
Residents from all over southeastern North Carolina celebrated Juneteenth Sunday.
Wilmington residents reflect on Juneteenth at “Speak Ya Peace” celebration
The fellows: (L to R) Dr. Detlef Knappe from N.C. State University, Dr. Ralph Mead from UNCW, ...
UNCW professor awarded fellowship to advance PFAS science