“It’s a dream come true”: Local art teacher opens art gallery and studio for children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Regular Greyson has already made a name for himself. His creative art has been on display in art galleries, on sidewalks and even on billboards. He’s also the Creative Art teacher at Girls Leadership Academy, better known as GLOW. But on Saturday, Greyson will catapult his fame while realizing a dream come true. He’s opening “Do Art,” an art gallery and studio for children.

“It is a dream come true,” Greyson says. “Yes, its for children only. Adults are boring,” he says with a smile.

The studio, located in Designworx at 707 S. 16th St., is a place where kids can go for art lessons.

“Its an opportunity to be able to showcase kids work. There’s plenty of galleries where I can see beautiful seascapes and more fine art. But if I’m a kid how do I see my work represented and where do I see my work represented. And its just dope to go into an art gallery that’s just fun to be at without all the pretention that can sometimes follow with art.”

The grand opening is Saturday, June 25 from 6-10 p.m. It is open to the public.

