Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Get Fit with 6: Keeping kids active thru the Summer

Get Fit with 6: Keep kids active thru Summer
Get Fit with 6: Keep kids active thru Summer(Source: WECT)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Health experts suggest children aged 5 to 17 years old get an average of 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

Chris Wirszyla is a P.E. teacher and father of two 13 year old children, Alex and Bella. He has always pushed them to stay active they’re old enough now to not need dad’s help all the time.

“Alex has his own workout schedule and workout routine and he’s always documented it on his little iPod, looking up ways different ways to do things and be fit and Bella she just wants to stay in shape so she runs and does activities,” said Chris Wirszyla, P.E. teacher.

Alex wants to make sure he stays in good shape this summer so he can make the soccer team next year. “It was difficult making the soccer team this year as there were a lot of 8th graders that were already on the team and bigger and stronger than me. So I need to make a really good impression next year,” said Alex Wirszyla, 13 year old.

He already has a summer chalk full of sports activities. “I’ve got a schedule, a weekly schedule where I’m working out 6 times a week. I’ve got soccer for 4 days a week. I’ve got gym work, running, and swimming in there. Just to keep me all around great, ready for next years school sports,” said Wirszyla.

Bella is just as driven as her brother. She knows sitting around all Summer won’t help her make the cross country team.

“I want to stay fit. During Summer you’re like inclined to eat more because you don’t have anything to do so I want to make sure I’m staying healthy,” Bella Wirszyla, 13 year old.

She started running at an early age with her dad and says it helps her physically and mentally. “When I’m running I feel a lot better about myself and I can like forget about everyday worries so if there’s something really clouding your mind if you go on a run it makes you feel a lot better, clears your thoughts all you’re focusing on is the road ahead,” said Wirszyla.

The YMCA offers free Summer memberships fort teens ages 13-15. Click here for more information.

Planet Fitness is also offering free Summer memberships for teens. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three in custody following a search for four teens who were in a stolen vehicle
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
Kendrick Jihad Johnson
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in downtown Wilmington
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
21-year-old Tatyana Green
Two injured in drive-by shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Riley Conner
NC Supreme Court finds effective life sentence for 15-year-old defendant unconstitutional

Latest News

Jerrod Mustaf speaks to children at his basketball camp in Columbus County
Former NBA player, Columbus County native hosts basketball camp for kids
Bass to step down as UNCW Athletic Director in 2023
Soccer ball
Soccer community excited as local group plans to bring professional soccer back to Wilmington
Get Fit with 6: June Challenge
Get Fit with 6: June Challenge