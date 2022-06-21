Get Fit with 6: Keeping kids active thru the Summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Health experts suggest children aged 5 to 17 years old get an average of 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

Chris Wirszyla is a P.E. teacher and father of two 13 year old children, Alex and Bella. He has always pushed them to stay active they’re old enough now to not need dad’s help all the time.

“Alex has his own workout schedule and workout routine and he’s always documented it on his little iPod, looking up ways different ways to do things and be fit and Bella she just wants to stay in shape so she runs and does activities,” said Chris Wirszyla, P.E. teacher.

Alex wants to make sure he stays in good shape this summer so he can make the soccer team next year. “It was difficult making the soccer team this year as there were a lot of 8th graders that were already on the team and bigger and stronger than me. So I need to make a really good impression next year,” said Alex Wirszyla, 13 year old.

He already has a summer chalk full of sports activities. “I’ve got a schedule, a weekly schedule where I’m working out 6 times a week. I’ve got soccer for 4 days a week. I’ve got gym work, running, and swimming in there. Just to keep me all around great, ready for next years school sports,” said Wirszyla.

Bella is just as driven as her brother. She knows sitting around all Summer won’t help her make the cross country team.

“I want to stay fit. During Summer you’re like inclined to eat more because you don’t have anything to do so I want to make sure I’m staying healthy,” Bella Wirszyla, 13 year old.

She started running at an early age with her dad and says it helps her physically and mentally. “When I’m running I feel a lot better about myself and I can like forget about everyday worries so if there’s something really clouding your mind if you go on a run it makes you feel a lot better, clears your thoughts all you’re focusing on is the road ahead,” said Wirszyla.

The YMCA offers free Summer memberships fort teens ages 13-15. Click here for more information.

Planet Fitness is also offering free Summer memberships for teens. Click here for more information.

